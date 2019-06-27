LIST: 4th of July fireworks shows, events around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner. If you’re looking for fireworks shows, events, or celebrations in the area, WDAM has compiled a list of locations around the Pine Belt:
- June 30 - “Celebrate America Outdoor Picnic” - Temple Baptist Church - 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
- July 3 - “Kids Zone 4th of July Party on the River” - Chain Park - 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- July 3 - “Star-Bangled Celebration on the River” - Chain Park - 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- July 3 through July 7 - "July Lucky Rabbit Weekend” - The Lucky Rabbit - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- July 4 - “Paul B. Johnson State Park fireworks show” - Paul B. Johnson State Park - Firework display starts at 9:00 p.m.
- July 3 - “Sawmill Square Mall Fireworks” - Sawmill Square Mall - 9:15 p.m. until
- June 27 through June 29 - “Waynesboro Independence Celebration” - Downtown Waynesboro - (Thursday 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., and Saturday 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.) *The fireworks show will be on Saturday, June 29 at 9 p.m.*
- June 27 - “Light Up the Night Fireworks Show” - Community Bank - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- June 30 - “WEBC All-American Red, White & Blue 4th of July Celebration” - West Ellisville Baptist Church/Jones College - 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- July 6 - “Freedom Fest” - Downtown Columbia - Festival start at 2 p.m.; Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
- July 4 - “Little Black Creek Campground and Park Fireworks Show” - Little Black Creek Campground and Park - Fireworks show starts at 7 p.m.
- July 4 - “Family Fourth” - Collins Civic Center - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- July 4 - “July Fourth Festival” - Sumrall Lions Club Park - 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
If you know of any other Fourth of July events going on in the area, add them to our Community Calendar here.
