First Alert: Warm Thursday with chance for afternoon storm

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with hit-or-miss t-storms later this afternoon so grab your raincoat on the way out the door. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.
Expect more hit-or-miss t-storms for tomorrow too. Not everyone will get wet though. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and heat index making it feel like 100 degrees.
Rain chances will be a little bit better on Saturday as we see Scattered t-storms fire up in the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the low 90s. Expect more of the same on Sunday with hit-or-miss t-storms and highs in the low 90s.
Rain chances will drop to 20 percent spotty chances early next week. That will allow us to warm up into the mid-90s for the afternoon with heat indices in the low 100s through the Fourth of July.
