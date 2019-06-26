Woman wanted for Perry County burglary

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for commercial burglary.
Barbara Fairley, 49, is wanted for commercial burglary. She is accused of breaking into the Triangle Corner Store in Beaumont and taking money around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Fairley is driving a tan 2004 Toyota Camry and could be in the Jackson or Brookhaven area.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the PCSO at 601-964-8461 or contact Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive an award of $1,000.
