MDOT hosts contest to put witty one-liners on traffic signs across the state

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Have you always dreamed of writing witty one-liners for a large audience? Do you have jokes that need to be heard? Are you passionate about safe driving? Here’s your chance to reach the masses!
Mississippi Department of Transportation is hosting a contest for people to come up with funny, snarky, and quirky sayings about safety to be displayed throughout the state.
The clever sayings that are selected will light up the display boards on highways across Mississippi.
“Are you punny? A connoisseur of dad jokes? Is snark a second language? Or maybe you’re simply serious about traffic safety. If so, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants you to put your skills to good use and encourage safe driving,” reads the contest announcement.
It’s all a greater effort to engage the public in a safety campaign that affects everyone and encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.
While you can submit as many sayings as you’d like, there are some guidelines:
- The message must relate to traffic safety.
- Signs accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.
- #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
- No emojis ☹.
Once entries have been submitted, MDOT will select the best of the best to be displayed on overhead signs above highways all over Mississippi. Winners will also be announced on social media. The contest ends July 19.
You may remember seeing signs like this in recent months. The agency’s quirky traffic safety messages often reference current events and pop culture.
Most notably, MDOT posted funny Christmas sayings last year to warn drivers to stay safe over the holidays. One crowd favorite read: “COUSIN EDDIE SAYS TWITTER’S FULL. PUT DOWN THE PHONE."
MDOT used that saying - taken from the cult classic Christmas film "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation - to tell drivers to “take a permanent Christmas vacation from texting and driving.”
“MDOT has gotten so much positive feedback that we want the public to join this safety campaign,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “An engaged public is a safe public, so we want to give everyone the opportunity to come up with their own fun safety messages.”
According to MDOT, over 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, driving aggressively, and distracted or impaired driving.
For more rules about the contest or to submit an entry, click HERE.
