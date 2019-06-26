Man wanted for Hattiesburg robbery

Marcus Andrew Walker is wanted for a May 28 robbery. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
June 26, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a Hub City man wanted for robbery.

Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on May 28 at the corner of Fourth Street and 38th Avenue around 11 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Police Department issued a robbery arrest warrant for 32-year-old Marcus Andrew Walker in connection to the incident.

If you have any information regarding Walker’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

