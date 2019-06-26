5K Restoration Run to be held on Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The public is invited to participate in the Seventh annual Restoration 5K Run and two mile walk fundraiser for the Mission At The Cross Saturday morning.
“Over 1,100 men have come through the doors of this recovery program since our doors opened back in 2008," said Jennifer Prince, event coordinator for Mission at the Cross. "Most of these men have struggled with addiction for some time. Our recovery program allows the men to stay at the mission free of charge and provides them the ability to become the men they were meant to be through daily Bible studies, classes, and vo-tech training.”
There is no cost for the men who stay at the mission, and it relies on fundraisers, donations and sponsors.
“Drugs do not discriminate," Prince said. "They affect the rich, poor, Sunday school teachers, pastors, mamas, daddys, blue-collar workers, business men, wives, children, people from all races and all walks of life. We hope that you would agree there is no other place that even compares to the Mission At The Cross for help with addiction.”
After the race, a free breakfast will be provided for participants, provided by Waffle House. There will also be several door prizes to be given away.
You can register for the event online at missionatthecross.com or text or email Prince at jennifer@headricks.com. Every dollar from the restoration run will go toward the restoration of the men who participate in the program.
In addition, the individuals that participate in the run will have the chance to be entered in a drawing to win a weeklong vacation to either Gulf Shores or Ramon’s Village in Belize.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.