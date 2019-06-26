Hattiesburg man charged with murder extradited to Texas

BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man charged with murder in Bexar County, Texas has been extradited to the Lone Star State to stand trial. According to jail records, Colin King was booked into the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio on Wednesday morning.
King, 34, is accused of killing Shane Jean-Louis Bourret, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.
A second suspect, 60-year-old Donald Barber, has also been charged in the case. Salazar said Barber is charged with tampering with evidence.
According to KSAT-TV in San Antonio, King, Barber and Bourret were coworkers, and Bourret had previously told his wife he had been threatened by King and feared for his life.
Bourret’s wife reported him missing on May 7 after being unable to reach him for several days. Salazar said Bourret’s body was later found at a home in San Antonio.
King was arrested by Hattiesburg police, U.S. Marshals and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents at his home on Adeline Street on Wednesday, June 19. According to court records, King has a hearing scheduled for July 30 in Bexar County.
