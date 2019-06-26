Free HIV testing available Thursday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday, June 27, is National HIV Testing Day, and one organization is working to make sure free testing is available to those who need it in the Hattiesburg area.
The nonprofit organization My Brother’s Keeper, Inc. has been working to provide free HIV testing in more than 260 cities across the country, with help from Walgreens.
Free rapid HIV testing will be offered at the Walgreens store on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Organizers say test results should be available in 20 minutes or less.
“We understand the value of convenience and confidentiality in HIV testing,” said MBK President and CEO Dr. June Gipson. “We don’t want any Mississippians to miss an opportunity to know their HIV status because of out-of-pocket costs, inner-city transportation barriers, or tight schedules.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and many of those are unaware of their status.
“Public knowledge has not always kept up with the science,” said Tina Hoff, senior vice president, and director of Health Communications and Media Partnerships at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). “Public-private partnerships like this help to close the knowledge gaps about HIV and connect people with services in their communities to get the care they need.”
