Former/current NFL players host football camps in Pine Belt

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - “Camp season” continues this week as former and current NFL players give back to their local Pine Belt communities.
Taylorsville native and 12-year NFL quarterback Jason Campbell holds his 8th annual FCA Football Camp on Thursday at Jones College. Kids aged 7 to 17 are invited to the free camp. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Former Laurel High standout Akeem Davis hosts the 5th annual “AD 47 Leadership Academy” on Saturday “Between the Bricks” in Laurel.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and is open to 100 children aged 7-12. Davis is a former NFL safety and current cornerbacks coach at Southern Miss.
Columbia Academy grad Logan Cooke is hosting a camp as well on Saturday at his alma mater. Cooke is in his second season as a punter with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.