First Alert: Warm Wednesday in store with hit-or-miss storms

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with hit-or-miss thunderstorms later this afternoon so grab your raincoat on the way out the door. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.
Expect more hit-or-miss thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. Not everyone will get wet though. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and heat index making it feel like 100 degrees.
Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into this weekend as well, but it is nothing to cancel any plans over, just keep an eye to the sky and the First Alert Weather app. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Expect that pattern to continue into next week as well.
