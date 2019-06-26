Dixie Electric Power Association hosts energy fairs

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Dixie Electric Power Association will host energy efficiency fairs from June 24 to June 28th to teach people to be more conservative with their energy.
The energy fairs will provide many ways for families to learn about energy efficiency and conservation, and hopefully, save on their electricity bill.
The event is free and open to the public.
The dates are as follows:
- Tuesday, June 25 at the Lowe’s in Petal
- Thursday, June 27 at Gatlin’s Building Supply in Waynesboro
- Friday, June 28 at the Lowe’s in Laurel
Cooperative Energy, Dixie Electric’s wholesale power provider, will have an electric vehicle available for individuals to see and learn about at the Petal and Laurel events.
The fair starts at 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.
