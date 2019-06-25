Dealership offering car buyers shotgun, Bible and flag to celebrate July Fourth

Dealership offering car buyers shotgun, Bible and flag to celebrate July Fourth
In celebration of Independence Day, Chatom Ford in Chatom, AL is offering customers a Bible, American flag and 12-gauge shotgun with every vehicle purchased. (Source: Chatom Ford)
By WSFA Staff | June 26, 2019 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 1:57 PM

CHATOM, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama car dealership is getting national attention for its Fourth of July promotion.

Chatom Ford, located about an hour north of Mobile, is celebrating Independence Day by giving away a Bible, 12-gauge shotgun and American flag with every vehicle that is purchased.

“This is a small gift to our valued customers and a opportunity for us to celebrate our independence,” the car dealership said in a Facebook post.

According to the dealership, the first people to take advantage of the promotion was a couple who bought a Jeep.

The offer applies to all new and used vehicles.

Participants must be 18 or older, be able to legally purchase a vehicle and pass all checks associated with owning a firearm, according to the dealership.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.