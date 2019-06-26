Community tips lead to arrest of man on drug charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Community tips and complaints led to a drug arrest in Jones County on Tuesday.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators and members of a SWAT team issued a search warrant on Chippewah Drive in the Shady Grove community, where they arrested 60-year-old Terry McClendon.
Authorities said they were able to issue a warrant for McClendon’s arrest because of multiple controlled buys by their narcotics division at the home.
During a search of the home, investigators found heroin, assorted drug paraphernalia, and a food processor with powdery residue on it. Investigators tested the powder and found opiates in it.
According to authorities, McClendon admitted to using the food processor to grind up sleeping and pain pills. Authorities said the two pills are commonly used to mix with heroin to increase its weight and strength.
McClendon was charged with two felony counts of sale of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.