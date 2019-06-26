Auto techs give tips to keep your car running cool in the summer

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - You not only need to protect yourself from the effects of summer heat, you also need to protect your car.
Auto technicians say heat can be a major problem for vehicles.
So, they’re reminding us to do a few things to keep your car running cool.
First, check all your fluids to make sure they’re at the proper level.
Also, check all hoses, belts and wiper blades to see if they need replacing.
“A lot of people make trips this time of year, so before you get on the highway and take off somewhere, get your car checked out, that’d be the best thing to do,” said Mike Davis, general manager for D & D Tire Company.
“Some (car problems) will just absolutely sneak up on you, but you can have peace of mind if you just keep an eye on it and check it about twice a year, bumper to bumper,” said Neil Graves, head technician at University Tire & Service.
Graves says check your battery regularly and if you have a cabin filter for your air conditioning, make sure it doesn’t need to be replaced.
