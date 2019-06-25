Two Pine Belt nurses indicted in pharmacy fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four medical professionals, including two Pine Belt nurses, have been indicted for their alleged role in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and United Healthcare of Mississippi.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a 15-count indictment charging Dr. Shahjahan Sultan, Dr. Thomas Edward Sturdavant, Freda Cal Covington and Fallon Deneem Page was unsealed Monday after the suspects were arrested. Covington, 54, is a registered nurse from Hattiesburg, and Page, 36, is a registered nurse from Soso.
Charges:
- Freda Cal Covington: Conspiracy to commit health care fraud and mail fraud
- Fallon Deneem Page: Conspiracy to commit health care fraud and two counts of mail fraud
- Dr. Shahjahan Sultan: Conspiracy to commit health care fraud, two counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to distribute and dispense a controlled substance, two counts of distributing and dispensing a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks and four counts of paying health care kickbacks
- Dr. Thomas Edward Sturdavant: Conspiracy to commit health care fraud, two counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to distribute and dispense a controlled substance and two counts of distributing and dispensing a controlled substance.
According to the DOJ, the indictment alleges Sultan, Sturdavant, Covington and Page were part of a scheme to prescribe and dispense medically unnecessary compounded medications, some of which included ketamine, to patients without first examining them. Officials said the medications were filled by a compounding pharmacy based out of Ocean Springs.
The indictment says TRICARE and private health care benefit programs reimbursed the pharmacy for more than $7 million for compounded medications prescribed by Sultan and Sturdavant between March 2014 and February 2015. Sultan allegedly paid Sturdavant for prescribing the medications to TRICARE beneficiaries and recruiting others to receive the medications.
All four suspects will make their initial appearances in federal court in Hattiesburg sometime this week.
