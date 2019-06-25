Hyde-Smith backs access to breast cancer screening legislation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Tuesday that she is cosponsoring a bill that would ensure access to breast cancer screenings for women in their 40s.
Hyde-Smith said the legislation would halt a federal recommendation that would limit insurance coverage for lifesaving breast cancer screenings. The Protecting Access to Lifesaving Screenings Act of 2019 would “require a more permanent on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations that effectively limit insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings for women in their 40s,” according to Hyde-Smith’s office.
“Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in Mississippi and claims the lives of hundreds of women in Mississippi every year,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m proud to cosponsor this bill, which recognizes the risks don’t begin when you turn 50 and requires insurers to continue coverage for breast cancer screenings for women in their 40s."
Insurance coverage follows USPSTF recommendations under current law. The task force raised its age recommendation for screenings in 2015 to women who are 50 and older, though the decision was opposed by the American College of Radiology, American Cancer Society and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, according to Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith said the PALS Act would help make sure health insurance covers breast cancer screenings and mammograms for women in their 40s.
