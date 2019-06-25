Funds for flood-damaged roads approved by Perry County board

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County continues to recover after major flooding damaged much of the county in December 2018.
At Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Perry County Engineer Jason Lamb requested thousands of dollars in state aid to help repair roads that remain damaged.
Lamb believes that two particular roads may qualify for state funds to help with repairs.
“We’ve been able to identify that both of those roadways could be eligible for state aid funds to make these repairs,” said Lamb.
Lamb said the damage is on Dykes Chapel Road, where a culvert replacement is needed, and a bridge on Hintonville Road that needs slope stabilization.
“Prepared in the event of another flood event and better stabilize those structures or strange structures at each of those sites,” said Lamb.
During the board meeting, supervisors approved at least $140,000 worth of damages that will come from state aid money.
“It’s an opportunity for us to leverage state aid funds that are available to Perry County and not have to utilize local dollars,” said Lamb
Next, the state will review the application and verify the funding. Then the project will move forward to design and construction phases.
Looking ahead, engineers said drivers can expect a brief closure on Dykes Chapel Road, but no closures on Hintonville Road.
