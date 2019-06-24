Tyler Keenan to participate in 2019 College Home Run Derby

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss baseball's Tyler Keenan has been selected to the roster for the 10th annual Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on Saturday, June 29,
Keenan is one of six college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the Rocket Mortgage College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.
Keenan is the fourth Rebel to be selected for the College Home Run Derby and the third in the last four years, joining Thomas Dillard (2018), Colby Bortles (2016) and Sikes Orvis (2014).
The sophomore out of Clayton, N.C., clubbed a team-high 15 home runs on the season, good for the 10th-most in a single season in Ole Miss history and the most since Orvis hit 16 in 2015. Keenan also notched 66 RBI on the year, the fifth-most in program history and the most since Mark Wright drove in 79 in 2006.
Keenan hit .285 on the season and slugged .506, adding seven doubles and a team-best two triples to his 15 homers. His 66 RBI were a team-high, and he scored 39 runs as well. He also drew 48 walks and was hit by 13 pitches, notching a .420 on-base percentage.
The annual Rocket Mortgage College Home Run Derby showcases some of college baseball's premier sluggers and the stars of tomorrow. Former champions include current New York Yankees superstar and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year winner Aaron Judge, who hit an MLB-best 52 home runs in his first full season in the majors. Judge took home the Rocket Mortgage College Home Run Derby title in 2012.
A complete list of participants will be released at a later date.
The Rocket Mortgage College Home Run Derby includes three rounds of play: Round 1 featuring all contestants, Round 2 featuring the hitters with the top four scores after Round 1, and Round 3 featuring the top two sluggers after Round 2.
Contestants in each round will have a timed period of four minutes to hit as many home runs as they can. Once the timed period concludes, contestants will have one final opportunity to hit a home run with the "Bonus Ball." If successful, two additional home runs will be added to the contestant's total score.
A record 190 home runs were hit during the 2018 Derby, breaking the previous mark of 185 hit in 2016. Air Force's Nic Ready outlasted Clemson's Logan Davidson, 21-20, in the final round to take home the title. It was the third-straight year the contest was decided on the final pitch.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by logging on to www.collegehomerunderby.com or ticketmaster.com, or by visiting the CHI Health Center Omaha box office. Tickets begin at just $10, and special rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Exclusive on-field experiences are also available for groups. Group sales information can be found by visiting the ticket page at www.collegehomerunderby.com/tickets.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.