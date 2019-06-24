Street & Smith ranks Jones College football 7th

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – With a large contingent of players returning from a 10-win football season, expectations will be running high this fall for Jones College.
One of college football’s premier preseason magazines certainly agrees.
Street and Smith’s College Football Preview has the Bobcats ranked seventh in the magazine’s preseason Top 25 poll.
JC coach Steve Buckley’s Bobcats are coming off a 10-2 season that included a second straight South Division crown.
Jones dropped a 19-14 decision to eventual national champion, East Mississippi Community College, in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ state championship game.
The Bobcats capped their 2018 season with a 27-7 victory over Eastern Arizona College in the Mississippi Bowl in Perkinston.
Iowa Western Community College will enter the 2019 season as the nation’s top-ranked JuCo team, followed by East Mississippi Community College, Garden City (Kan.) Community College, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Bryan (Texas) Blinn College.
Copiah-Lincoln Community College was ranked No. 6 in the Street and Smith poll, followed by Jones. Other Mississippi junior colleges in the rankings include No. 12 Northwest Mississippi Community College and No. 19 Hinds Community College.
Jones opens the 2019 season on the road, heading to Coahoma Community College for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 29. The Bobcats home opener is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 against Hinds.
