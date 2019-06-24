Maple the sloth celebrating first birthday at Hattiesburg Zoo

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s youngest Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, Maple, turned 1 on Monday. (Source: Hattiesburg Zoo)
June 24, 2019 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 11:43 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is celebrating a very special birthday Monday. The zoo’s youngest Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, Maple, is turning 1.

In honor of Maple’s milestone, the zoo is hosting a birthday celebration complete with special Maple-themed treats, a card for the birthday girl and, of course, special appearances by Maple, Mo and Chewy.

You can join in on the fun during normal zoo hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access to Maple’s birthday celebration is free with zoo admission.

