Man accused of robbing, shooting fruit vendor in Covington Co. turns himself in

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man accused of robbing and shooting a roadside fruit vendor in Covington County over the weekend is now in custody.
Investigator Tony Puckett, with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, said 44-year-old Kevin Drummond surrendered to authorities around 5:40 p.m. Monday. Drummond was wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery and was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
Puckett said Drummond targeted the 70-year-old victim as he was selling watermelon and other fruits on the side of U.S. Highway 49 on Saturday.
Deputies said Drummond approached the man and asked for change for $100 bill. When the man turned his back to get change, Drummond tried to rob him, Puckett said.
According to investigators, the victim tried to fight Drummond off, but Drummond pulled out a gun and shot the fruit vendor in his left hip. He then drove away from the crime scene with $250 in stolen cash and the victim’s cell phone, Puckett said
The man who was shot is now at home recovering from his injuries. Drummond was booked into the Covington County Jail and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
