Golf tournament benefits Petal firefighter, family

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fifth Annual Chip N Fore Heroes Golf Tournament was held Monday at the Hattiesburg Country Club. The event is held each year to honor a first responder in need of support and financial assistance.
Proceeds from this year’s tournament will go to Captain Pate Powell of the Petal Fire Department and his family.
Captain Powell has served with the Petal Fire Department since 2012. He and his wife, Caitlin, have been married for six years and have a 2-year old son, Beaux.
In October 2018, Caitlin was diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone extensive treatment. As his wife is fighting this battle, Captain Pate is fighting a battle of his own. In April of this year, Pate was diagnosed with Stage 1 colon cancer. He underwent immediate surgery and is currently recovering at home and is unable to work.
Petal Assistant Chief Marion Sims said Pate and Caitlin both have a long road of recovery ahead of them, but the community has come together for their support.
“We’ve had a lot of people call the fire station about this golf tournament, seeing how to go about in getting involved with it or donate to the fund,” Sims said. “He’s in good spirits, I’m not for sure exactly when he goes back for another scan. I know he had surgery for the colon cancer, but treatment wise, he’s still doing treatment.”
Anyone wishing to help the Pate family can do so by contacting the Petal Fire Department and give through their benevolence fund.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.