Camp Shelby brigade gets new commander

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - A large Army unit that oversees training at Camp Shelby and other places across the U.S. has a new commander.
Col. Eric D. Beaty assumed command of the 177th Armored Brigade in a ceremony at Camp Shelby Monday morning.
The brigade, that includes 900 active and reserve component soldiers and civilians, provides training support for infantry, artillery, armor and other types of units.
Col. Beaty takes over for Col. Jack Vantress, who led the brigade for two years.
“It’s great to be part of this awesome team located here at Camp Shelby with the 177th Armored Brigade as well as our enterprise partners and the entire Pine Belt community,” said Beaty.
“The community in the Pine Belt, the businesses, just the people have accepted us and significantly reduced the anxiety almost immediately so for that, thank you,” said Vantress.
Col. Beaty comes to Hattiesburg from Carlisle Barracks in Pennsyvania, where he worked in the Department of Senior Leader Development.
Col. Vantress is now heading overseas to the Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.