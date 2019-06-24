Bond set for man charged with murder in 2011 Perry County homicide

William Robinson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charles Myers. (Source: Perry County Jail)
June 24, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 3:27 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a 25-year-old man charged with murder in the 2011 death of a Perry County man.

William Robinson was arrested June 17 in Hattiesburg and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Charles Myers, who was found dead in his home on Walter Myers Road in May 2011.

Robinson had his bond set at $1 million Monday morning.

An autopsy revealed Myers died from blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the neck

Robinson is being held in the Perry County Jail.

