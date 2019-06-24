Bond set for man charged with murder in 2011 Perry County homicide

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a 25-year-old man charged with murder in the 2011 death of a Perry County man.
William Robinson was arrested June 17 in Hattiesburg and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Charles Myers, who was found dead in his home on Walter Myers Road in May 2011.
Robinson had his bond set at $1 million Monday morning.
An autopsy revealed Myers died from blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the neck
Robinson is being held in the Perry County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.