Hattiesburg police searching for armed robbery suspects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a Saturday armed robbery.
Police responded to the robbery on West 4th Street at Handy Pantry, just after 6 p.m.
According to police, two black males entered the business showed a handgun and demanded money.
Police said the armed suspect was wearing a wearing blue fishing style hat with a logo on the front, blue colored material wrapped around his face, light teal t-shirt, long style denim shorts, flip flops type shoes.
The second suspect was wearing a red zip-up hoodie with white writing/design on the front chest area, white colored shirt, black colored material wrapped around the lower chin area, dark color pants, white tennis shoes with a red stripe on the back.
If you have any information or can identify any of these men, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.
