Hattiesburg native crowned Miss Mississippi 2019

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mary Margaret Hyer was crowned Miss Mississippi 2019 on Saturday following three days of preliminaries in Vicksburg.
Hyer, a Hattiesburg native and University of Mississippi graduate, was one a winner during day two of the preliminaries in the talent competition.
Three of the four contestants who represented the Pine Belt advanced to the top 10.
• 4th place - Blair Worthsmith – Miss University
• 3rd place - Mollay May – Miss Dixie
• 2nd place - Macy Mitchell – Miss Hattiesburg
• 1st place - Charly Ann Nix – Miss Delta
• Leah Ann Boyd – Miss Greenville
• Katelyn Elizabeth Brown – Miss Natchez Trace
• Mary Margaret Hyer – Miss Riverbend
• Molly May – Miss Dixie
• Grace McClanahan – Miss All America City
• Macy Mitchell – Miss Hattiesburg
• Charley Ann Nix – Miss Delta
• Rachel Shumaker – Miss Pontotoc Ridge
• Dana Wesley – Miss Rhythm & Blues
• Blaire Wortsmith – Miss University
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.