Hattiesburg native crowned Miss Mississippi 2019
Mary Margaret Hyer was crowned Miss Mississippi 2019 on Saturday following three days of preliminaries in Vicksburg. (Source: Miss Mississippi)
June 22, 2019

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mary Margaret Hyer was crowned Miss Mississippi 2019 on Saturday following three days of preliminaries in Vicksburg.

Hyer, a Hattiesburg native and University of Mississippi graduate, was one a winner during day two of the preliminaries in the talent competition.

Three of the four contestants who represented the Pine Belt advanced to the top 10.

RUNNERS-UP:

• 4th place - Blair Worthsmith – Miss University

• 3rd place - Mollay May – Miss Dixie

• 2nd place - Macy Mitchell – Miss Hattiesburg

• 1st place - Charly Ann Nix – Miss Delta

Top 10:

• Leah Ann Boyd – Miss Greenville

• Katelyn Elizabeth Brown – Miss Natchez Trace

• Mary Margaret Hyer – Miss Riverbend

• Molly May – Miss Dixie

• Grace McClanahan – Miss All America City

• Macy Mitchell – Miss Hattiesburg

• Charley Ann Nix – Miss Delta

• Rachel Shumaker – Miss Pontotoc Ridge

• Dana Wesley – Miss Rhythm & Blues

• Blaire Wortsmith – Miss University

