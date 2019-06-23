First Alert: Sunday forecast

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low will be in the mid-70s. The chance for rain is 30 percent.
On Monday you can expect showers and thunderstorms early in the morning then a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 30 percent.
Tuesday expect on a few showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 20 percent.
Wednesday and Thursday expect isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 30 percent.
For Friday through Sunday expect a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
