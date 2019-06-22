5th annual Great Chickasawhay Race held in Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - More than 120 people in canoes, kayaks or stand-up paddleboards took part in an annual competition on the Chickasawhay River in Wayne County Saturday.
The Great Chickasawhay Race brought in competitors from all over the Southeast for a 22.3-mile event, from Shubuta to Waynesboro.
It was the 5th year for the race.
“Five years into the race and I couldn’t be happier,” said Drew Walker, chairman of Friends of the Chickasawhay. “We’ve just got great support from our community here in Waynesboro and Wayne County and Clarke County as well.”
Most competitors came from Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama, but some also came from Arkansas and Florida.
