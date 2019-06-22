Miss Mississippi 2019: Local contestants, how to watch

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-five women from across the state are preparing for the 2019 Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg on Saturday.
Some of the contestants are from the Pine Belt area, including Macy Mitchell, who is Miss Hattiesburg and a preliminary winner in “Evening Wear & Social Impact Statement.”
Mitchell is a Petal native and Southern Miss graduate and has been competing in Miss Mississippi for four years.
Miss Riverbend and preliminary talent winner, Mary Margaret Hyer, is another contestant from the Pine Belt. She is Hattiesburg native and a University of Mississippi graduate.
Katelyn Brown, who is Miss Natchez Trace, is also competing in this year’s pageant. The Richton native and University of Southern Mississippi student is in her third year of competing.
Miss Southern Magnolia, Lydia Myers, is also competing this year. Myers is from Laurel and attends the University of Mississippi.
You can watch the pageant on WDAM-ABC (channel 7.2) at 8 p.m.
For a full list of this year’s contestants, click here.
