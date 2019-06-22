Laurel School District plans to turn Nora Davis into Interactive Center

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is making plans to transform the Nora Davis Magnet School into a state of the art Family Interactive Center.
"This center will, in my opinion, be a highlight in our city and certainly of our school district,” said Laurel School District Superintendent Toy Watts.
The center will have different themed rooms geared toward giving kids a fun, interactive learning experience.
The goal for the center is to provide resources, activities and educational opportunities for the community.
“It’s going to be a place where everyone can come be a part of a learning activity because we want everyone to know that our focus is on education,” said Watts.
The plan is to move the students and faculty in the Nora Davis buildings into the Stewart M. Jones building, turning it into the K-5 Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.
Administrators say this change will have a monumental impact on the future of the students in Laurel.
"This is a set up that we will be able to lean on and will help us to solidify that foundation of getting our children ready,” said Watts. “I think in the long run, we are going to see some student achievement growth in the district. I believe that because we have committed people who want to see that happen.”
The district plans to be fully moved into the Jones building by the start of the upcoming school year.
The district released a video explaining all the changes that are coming.
Several area partners and business owners are helping fund the Nora Davis Family Interactive Center.
