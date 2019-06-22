Hattiesburg gets MDAH grant to conduct survey of historic neighborhood

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to conduct a special survey of an East Hattiesburg neighborhood.
The Hub City has gotten a grant for a historic resources survey of an area bordered by portions of Katie Avenue, Cypress Avenue, Dabbs Street and neighborhoods near Edwards Street.
The survey is the first step in having the area designated as a historic neighborhood.
“We applied for a $10,000 grant," said Russell Archer, historic preservation planner for the city of Hattiesburg. “It’s a 50-50 match and we did receive that, we got word that we received that about 30 days ago.”
Survey work should begin in a few weeks and take about a year to complete.
“These are areas that have never been previously examined or surveyed for historic significance and we would really like to have a better idea of what is there in terms of the architectural importance and the historic importance,” Archer said.
Hattiesburg currently has five designated historic neighborhoods.
