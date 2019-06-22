First Alert: Saturday night forecast

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight and very humid conditions with lows in the mid-70s.
On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid the 70s.
By Monday, we have increased the chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms to around 40 percent with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
On Tuesday, we have a 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the forecast with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20 percent chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
On Thursday, look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 70.
Friday and Saturday look to be a little wetter at the present time with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 50 percent on Friday and a 60 percent chance on Saturday.
