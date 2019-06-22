Class 50 of Youth Challenge to graduate Saturday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of former high school drop outs from across Mississippi are set to graduate Saturday as part of Class 50 of the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy.
It will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.
Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military style academy that stresses academics and physical fitness.
About 200 cadets will graduate from Class 50.
More than 9,700 have graduated since the first academy was held in 1995.
