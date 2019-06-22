Basic firefighter class underway in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - About a dozen volunteer firefighters from five departments in Covington County are taking part in the county’s first basic firefighter certification class in a decade.
It includes both classroom and skills training.
Students went through some of that skill training on Saturday morning.
They’ll take a written test in August and go to Jackson to be tested in skills in September.
“We’re just doing the classroom sessions during the week and about every other Saturday or so, we get out here and follow up on the skills that we went over in the past two weeks in class, while it’s fresh on our minds, kind of actually go from the eyes to the hands, so to speak,” said Drew Craft, fire coordinator for Covington County.
The class began in late April.
