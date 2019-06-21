Waynesboro police investigating deadly hit-and-run

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one man dead Thursday night.
Police Chief Holt Ross said the incident happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 184 and Martin Luther King Drive.
Ross said the victim was around 30 years old.
No further details were available.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601)-735-3192.
