Two killed in Pine Belt crashes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were killed in separate crashes in Lamar County and Perry County on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 southbound near mile marker 48 in Lamar County around 10:15 p.m. Friday.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said a Ford Escape and a Volkswagen Jetta were travelling south when the Ford Escape collided into the rear of the Volkswagen Jetta. Both vehicles went off the right shoulder and the Jetta hit a tree.
Luck said an unrestrained passenger in the Jetta, identified as 21-year-old Dante Carroll, of Harpursville, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on MS Highway 42 in Perry County near Camp Eight Road around 11:45 a.m.
Luck said a pickup truck traveling east left the roadway and collided into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, though the identity of the driver has not been released.
Both crashes remain under investigation, according to Luck.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.