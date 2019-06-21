Three charged in Hattiesburg auto burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested two men and a juvenile Thursday night after responding to an auto burglary.
Officers received a report of an auto burglary in progress just before 11 p.m. at the Park Place Apartments.
Police arrested 18-year-old Romonda Hooker, 18-year-old William Fairley and a 16-year-old male juvenile, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. All three were from Hattiesburg.
Hooker, Fairley and the juvenile were each charged with two counts of auto burglary.
Hattiesburg police say additional charges are pending, as well as other charges in other jurisdictions.
