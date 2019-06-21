Pine Belt counties receive $260,000 in payments in lieu of taxes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Counties in the Pine Belt will receiver more than $260,000 in payments in lieu of taxes for 2019.
The U.S. Department of the Interior issues the payments to counties with tax-exempt, federally-owned lands, water projects and some military installations to offset the losses in property taxes. Seventy-two counties in Mississippi will receive payments, totaling $2.16 million for 1.64 million acres of land.
The following Pine Belt counties will receive payments:
- Wayne County: $93,065 for 90,348 acres.
- Perry County: $85,082 for 163,366 acres.
- Forrest County: $40,697 for 50,954 acres.
- Jones County: $34,567 for 32,980 acres.
- Jasper County: $6,827 for 17,517 acres.
- Covington County: $114 for 41 acres.
The payments are made year to year and are calculated using a formula that factors population, revenue-sharing payments and the amount of federal land in a county.
