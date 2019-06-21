MGCCC names new band director

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced Thursday Dr. James Standland as its new Director of Bands.
Standland spent 15 years at the University of Southern Mississippi where he received his bachelor's and master’s degree in music. He began as a graduate assistant at the school in 2004 and became an assistant director two years later.
“Gulf Coast has always been a quality program,” Strandland said. “I’ve been close enough to it, being in the state of Mississippi for 15 years, to know that what they do is top notch. That’s what drew me here.”
Standland was also a band director at Marianna High School in Florida.
“What more can we do," Strandland said. "I think there’s certainly more we can do to move the program. I don’t see any reason it can’t be the best program among community colleges in the state.”
Strandland will be joined by Will Richmond, who will serve as Assistant Director of Band alongside Heather McDonald.
Richmond is a graduate of MGCCC, and he also went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music education at USM. He has been the assistant band director at Harrison Central High School, as well as an adjunct professor of percussion and percussion technician at Gulf Coast. He has also worked with Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps.
