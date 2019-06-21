Sheriff: Burglary spree ends with homeowner holding suspect at gunpoint

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspected burglar’s crime spree ended when a homeowner caught him in the act and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
Rigel said 18-year-old Gauge Braxton Jordan, of Hattiesburg, is charged in several burglaries, including breaking into a church.
According to the sheriff, deputies were called to a home on Oloh Road in Sumrall around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday to respond to a reported burglary. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the homeowner holding Jordan at gunpoint.
The homeowner told deputies he became suspicious when he heard his dog barking and went outside to see what was going on. The man reportedly saw Jordan trying to break into his house through a window, so the homeowner grabbed a shotgun, confronted Jordan and called the sheriff’s office.
Rigel said deputies found two handguns on Jordan and cuts with blood running down his arms. Investigators believed the injuries were from burglaries Jordan had already committed.
After further investigation, Rigel said deputies discovered Jordan had also broken into the homeowner’s vehicle parked in his yard, Military Baptist Church and two other vehicles at a home near the church.
Rigel said investigators found a broken window at the church with blood on the glass. Deputies called the pastor of Military Baptist to check the property, and the pastor reported that it appeared nothing was taken.
Jordan is being held at the Lamar County Jail, charged with attempted residential burglary, commercial burglary of a church and three counts of auto burglary. Rigel said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.
According to jail records, Jordan’s bond was set at $90,000.
