Girlfriend charged with murder in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Marion County, accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Friday morning, according to Sheriff Berkley Hall.
Janekqua Henry has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Woodson.
Hall said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Bacchus Road around 7:46 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Woodson’s body. Hall said it appeared Woodson had been shot to death.
According to Hall, Henry was developed as a suspect in Woodson’s death and taken into custody. Henry is being held at the Marion County Jail, awaiting her initial appearance in county justice court. No bond has been set at this time, Hall said.
