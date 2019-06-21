First Alert: Very hot and humid first day of summer, roasting hot this weekend

Patrick's morning forecast
By Patrick Bigbie | June 21, 2019 at 7:15 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 7:29 AM

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day muggy with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. Today is going to be HOT, HOT, HOT!!! Highs will soar into the mid-90s this afternoon.

We’ll roast in the afternoon sun as Heat Indices will make it Feel Like 102-107° so be careful, drink plenty of water and take multiple breaks!! Skies will be partly cloudy today with a spotty shower possible again later this evening but most of you will stay dry. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

The heat will stay with us this weekend as well for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will continue to soar into the mid-90s this afternoon with Heat Indices making it Feel Like 102-107° so be careful, drink plenty of water and take multiple breaks!!

A few hit-or-miss storms will return on Monday, but it will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s.

Next week will be hot with a few spotty showers. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s every day.

