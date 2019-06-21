Eight graduate from Hattiesburg Fire Training Academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department has eight new members of the team.
"I never thought I’d make it this far,” said graduate David Pickering.
Eight men have spent the last 12 weeks putting their blood, sweat and tears into the Hattiesburg Fire Training Academy, proving they have what it takes to be firefighters.
"I wanted to make a difference in my life and other people's lives. I've always wanted to help people and I figured what better way than to become a firefighter,” said Pickering
"I was raised to serve and to look after the community. One of the things I felt in my heart was to give back to the community,” said graduate Jason Bordelon.
The recruits were honored Thursday with a graduation ceremony and receiving their badges and helmets.
"It feels great. I've never accomplished anything quite like this in my life. It's hard to describe, but it is a wonderful feeling,” said Bordelon.
Graduates said it was a long and trying program but was worth it in the end.
"It wasn't what I expected, but it ended up being more. It helped me grow as a person. It was an exceptional experience that I loved going through,” said Bordelon.
"It was really tough. It challenges you mentally, not just physically, but mentally for sure. I look back at it now and see that it really got me prepared for what a firefighter has to do daily,” said Pickering.
The graduating members of the Recruit Class 1901 include:
- Jason Bordelon
- Jeremy Bordelon
- Timothy Hebert
- Ryan Jones
- Mitchell Paul
- David Pickering
- Milton Pittman
- Logan Whitehead
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.