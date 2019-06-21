Bryant Bowen to transfer from USM to South Carolina

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After bidding adieu to 14 players this offseason – including ten seniors – Southern Miss baseball loses one more.
Bryant Bowen plans to transfer to South Carolina for his final year of eligibility, the USM graduate announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Bowen leaves the Golden Eagles after batting .341 his junior season – second-best on the team – with 11 homers and 51 runs-batted-in.
With the departures of Matt Wallner and Hunter Slater, Bowen was expected to fill USM’s third or fourth spot in the batting order and pick up catching duties with the graduation of Cole Donaldson.
The Golden Eagles will now rely on a first-year player to take over behind the plate. Of its 12 signees in the class of 2020, Warren Central grad Caleb Sterling is the only catcher. However, USM recently received a verbal commit from catcher Brian Davis out of Gordon State College.
Another potential Southern Miss catcher, Cowley College transfer Cody Milligan, elected to sign with the Atlanta Braves after being selected in the ninth round of the MLB Draft.
