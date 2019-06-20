Texas murder suspect arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for murder in Texas was arrested at his home on Adeline Street late Wednesday night.
Officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, executed a search warrant on the home and arrested Colin King, 34, around 11 p.m.
HPD officials said King was wanted on active warrants through the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio, Texas. Officers reportedly seized several firearms from King’s home during the arrest.
King was booked into the Forrest County Jail where he remains behind bars awaiting extradition to Texas.
