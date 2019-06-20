Pine Belt medical community to participate in Alzheimer’s awareness campaign

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Pine Belt medical community is hoping you will join them this Friday, the Longest Day, to reflect on the impact of Alzheimer’s Disease on American families.
Many people will wear purple on June 21, which is the summer solstice.
They’ll be doing it to increase awareness of the disease that affects nearly 6 million Americans, including about 55,000 Mississippians.
Ronald Schwartz, director of Hattiesburg Clinic’s Memory Center, said the disease also affects countless caregivers who help those with Alzheimer’s.
“The longest day is a benchmark to say we’re going to jump off at this point and say, this is a problem, this is how it affects people and we’re just going to increase the awareness of it, both for fundraising as well as just to get people more tuned in to what Alzheimer’s is all about," Schwartz said.
To find out more about the services offered at Hattiesburg Clinic’s Memory Center, visit the Hattiesburg Clinic’s website. .
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.