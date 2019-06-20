Man convicted in armed robbery of Hattiesburg bank

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing a minimum of three years and a maximum sentence of life in prison after being convicted of robbing a bank in the city in July 2018. A Forrest County jury found 22-year-old Tony Barnett guilty of armed robbery Wednesday.
According to investigators, Barnett held three Great Southern Bank employees at gunpoint as he robbed the bank of more than $6,000 on July 23, 2018.
District Attorney Patricia Burchell said Hattiesburg police officers quickly responded to the scene and developed Barnett as a suspect after speaking with bank employees and others with knowledge of the robbery.
Burchell said police later executed a search warrant on Barnett’s home and found “bait money” taken from the bank on his bed. Barnett was arrested the same day as the robbery, according to jail records.
“The lives of the three victims of this horrible crime changed on July 23, 2018 and will never be the same. We are hopeful that the ‘guilty’ verdict that was returned in the case will bring them some comfort and that justice was served on their behalf,” said Burchell. “As a community, we cannot tolerate this type of violence.”
Barnett will remain behind bars at the Forrest County Jail as he awaits sentencing. A date for that hearing has not been set.
