MAC Hall of Fame to induct 5 coaches

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Five coaching greats, including a pair with ties to the Pine Belt, will be inducted Friday into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.
The honorees include Kenny Robinson, who coached seven sports over 38 years at Mize High School and never missed an event; and Geary Jackson, who coached basketball and track for 35 years at Waynesboro Central, Waynesboro and Meridian high schools and Wayne Academy.
The pair will be joined by:
- M.C. Miller, who split 45 years coaching football between Noxubee County and Louisville high schools
- Junior Graham, whose 31-year coaching career included stops at Duck Hill, Winona, Weir and Eupora high schools, before moving on to Winston and Winona Christian academies
- Ken Bramlett, who coached at Clinton, Forest and Prentiss high schools before moving on to success at Northwest Mississippi Community College and Mississippi College.
The quintet will be honored at the MAC’s 47th annual awards banquet in Jackson Friday night.
The five-person class will bring Hall of Fame membership to 242 (228 lifetime members and 14 honorary).
The Hall of Fame was created in 1973.
Jackson, who grew up in Waynesboro and graduated from Waynesboro Central High School, returned to his alma mater to coach basketball and track after graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi.
The boys’ teams won six district titles, four South State crowns and state championships in 1981 and 1983. The girls’ teams also won six district titles and four conference championships.
Jackson’s boys’ track teams at Waynesboro collected 11 district titles, seven conference championships and one South State crown
His girls’ track teams won six district and four conference titles.
At Wayne County High School, Jackson’s boys’ track teams won a pair of conference titles and the girls’ basketball team won a district championship.
Jackson’s boys’ basketball teams have compiled a 679-247 record.
Jackson coached in three Mississippi-Alabama All-Star classics (1993, 2002, 2003) and the 1983 Mississippi High School All-Star game.
Jackson was a member of MAC board of directors for 15 years, serving as vice president in 1998 and president in 1999.
Robinson, a Raleigh native who graduated from USM and William Carey University, has spent his entire 38-year career at Mize High School, coining seven sports along the way: football, basketball, golf, tennis, track, cross country and softball.
His football teams won 10 district titles, two South State crowns and Class 1A state crowns in 2000 and 2004.
The latter team was one of the finest in Mississippi history, going 15-0 while sporting the state’s top offense and ranking No. 1 in the Little 10 poll.
Robinson, who earned 16 “Coach of the Year” awards, including 10 after winning district titles.
He served as head football coach in the 2005 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Game and the 2007 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.
Robinson also served as MAC vice president in 2007 and president in 2008.
