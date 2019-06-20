Laurel hosts first Community Transportation Awareness Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Public and private transportation providers gathered at the Sawmill Square Mall Thursday for a free resource fair focusing on the importance and value of community transportation.
The first Mississippi Community Transportation Awareness Day also brought together 50 vendors with information on topics like healthcare and volunteering in the community.
Free health screenings were also offered.
Similar events were held Thursday across the state.
