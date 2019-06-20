Jones County bridge on Lower Myrick Road reopens

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly a three-month closure, officials with the Jones County Board of Supervisors said the bridge on Lower Myrick Road has officially reopened.
The bridge, which is in Beat Three of the county, closed back in early April for construction. It is the west relief bridge for Bogue Homa Creek and located just east of David’s Grocery and Orange Drive.
Jones County Chief Administrative Officer & Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said workers were able to finish the project early.
“This project finished ahead of schedule,” Ashley said. “The County would like to commend the Mississippi Legislature for allocating funds for this bridge project.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.